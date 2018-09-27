Champions League, ufficiale l'uso del Var dal 2019-2020

Il Comitato Esecutivo Uefa ha deciso di introdurre la Video assistant referees (Var) nella Champions League 2019/20, a cominciare dalla fase di spareggio della competizione (agosto 2019). Lo ha reso noto l'Uefa sul proprio sito. La Var verrà inoltre utilizzata anche nella Supercoppa Uefa 2019. L'Uefa prevede di estendere ulteriormente l'utilizzo della Var nella fase finale degli Europei 2020, nella Europa League 2020/21 (dalla fase a gironi in poi) e nelle finali della Nations League del 2021.

